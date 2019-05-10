Police hut with a police helmet as a roof

Police hut with a police helmet as a roof. Photo: Amada.

Cop Removed From Duty for Stopping Judge at Checkpoint

By TN / May 10, 2019

BANGKOK — Junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha has joined in demanding justice for a policeman who was punished for stopping a judge at a checkpoint.

According to a government spokeswoman on Friday, the junta leader has ordered that Lance Corporal Ekkapol Juisongkaew be reinstated to his post and urged local police to investigate the incident.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

