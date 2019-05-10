Cop Removed From Duty for Stopping Judge at Checkpoint





BANGKOK — Junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha has joined in demanding justice for a policeman who was punished for stopping a judge at a checkpoint.

According to a government spokeswoman on Friday, the junta leader has ordered that Lance Corporal Ekkapol Juisongkaew be reinstated to his post and urged local police to investigate the incident.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



