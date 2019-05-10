Cop Removed From Duty for Stopping Judge at Checkpoint

BANGKOK — Junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha has joined in demanding justice for a policeman who was punished for stopping a judge at a checkpoint.
According to a government spokeswoman on Friday, the junta leader has ordered that Lance Corporal Ekkapol Juisongkaew be reinstated to his post and urged local police to investigate the incident.
By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English
