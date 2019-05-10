Seven struggling digital TV channels return licenses





Operators of seven struggling digital TV channel today returned their licenses to the broadcast regulator, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), bringing the number of digital TV channels still operating in Thailand down from 22 to just 15.

Letters expressing intent to withdraw from the terrestrial digital TV business were submitted to the NBTC by five operators,namely Bright TV, MCOT, News Network Corporation, Voice TV, Nation Multi-media Group and BEC World.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

