VoiceTV 21 logo

VoiceTV 21 Thailand logo. Image: VoiceTV.

News

Seven struggling digital TV channels return licenses

By TN / May 10, 2019

Operators of seven struggling digital TV channel today returned their licenses to the broadcast regulator, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), bringing the number of digital TV channels still operating in Thailand down from 22 to just 15.

Letters expressing intent to withdraw from the terrestrial digital TV business were submitted to the NBTC by five operators,namely Bright TV, MCOT, News Network Corporation, Voice TV, Nation Multi-media Group and BEC World.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close