Eight holidaymakers hurt in Sakon Nakhon crash





SAKON NAKHON: Eight vacationers heading to Rayong province were hurt after a pickup truck loaded with vegetables rear-ended another one, which then rammed into their van, causing it to hit a roadside tree in Phu Phan district in the early hours of Saturday.

The crash happened on Sakon Nakhon-Kalasin Road near Thongchai military camp, said Pol Capt Somchai Yotsaphon, a duty-officer at Phu Phan police station, who was reported at around 2am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pratuan Kajonvuthinun

BANGKOK POST

