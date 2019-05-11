Eight holidaymakers hurt in Sakon Nakhon crash

SAKON NAKHON: Eight vacationers heading to Rayong province were hurt after a pickup truck loaded with vegetables rear-ended another one, which then rammed into their van, causing it to hit a roadside tree in Phu Phan district in the early hours of Saturday.
The crash happened on Sakon Nakhon-Kalasin Road near Thongchai military camp, said Pol Capt Somchai Yotsaphon, a duty-officer at Phu Phan police station, who was reported at around 2am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Pratuan Kajonvuthinun
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.