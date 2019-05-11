Crashed Isuzu D-Max pickup

Crashed Isuzu D-Max pickup on the Phitsanulok-Phetchabun road. Photo: Love Krittaya.

Eight holidaymakers hurt in Sakon Nakhon crash

By TN / May 11, 2019

SAKON NAKHON: Eight vacationers heading to Rayong province were hurt after a pickup truck loaded with vegetables rear-ended another one, which then rammed into their van, causing it to hit a roadside tree in Phu Phan district in the early hours of Saturday.

The crash happened on Sakon Nakhon-Kalasin Road near Thongchai military camp, said Pol Capt Somchai Yotsaphon, a duty-officer at Phu Phan police station, who was reported at around 2am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pratuan Kajonvuthinun
BANGKOK POST

