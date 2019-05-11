Brit expat teacher seriously injured as motorbike hits power pole





PHUKET: A British expat is in hospital with serious injuries after the motorbike he was riding struck a roadside power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd just south of the Heroines Monument early this morning (May 11).

Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of Thalang Police was notified of the accident at 3:10am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

