Brit expat teacher seriously injured as motorbike hits power pole

PHUKET: A British expat is in hospital with serious injuries after the motorbike he was riding struck a roadside power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd just south of the Heroines Monument early this morning (May 11).
Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of Thalang Police was notified of the accident at 3:10am.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
