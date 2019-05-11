Yellow Shirt (PAD) protesters at Suvarnabhumi Airport in 2008

Yellow Shirt protesters closed Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi Airport in 2008. Photo: Wikipedia.

Five Yellow Shirt Leaders Released from Jail after Royal Pardon

By TN / May 11, 2019

BANGKOK, May 10 (TNA) – Five leaders of the now-defunct People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) or the “Yellow Shirt” movement were released from jail on Friday under the royal pardon granted to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The ‘Yellow Shirt’ leaders led series of anti-government protests and were later given imprisonment sentences for their roles in Government House seizure in 2008 when Somchai Wongsawat was prime minister.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Tags: , ,

