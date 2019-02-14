Yellow-shirt leaders lose final appeal over Govt House seizure





The Supreme Court has upheld the sentencing of six former leaders of the yellow-shirt People’s Alliance for Democracy to eight months in jail each for breaking into Government House in 2008.

The ruling, read out at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Wednesday, ends the appeal process for Maj Gen Chamlong Srimuang, 83, Sondhi Limthongkul, 70, Pibhop Dhongchai, 72, Somkiat Pongpaibul, 68, Somsak Kosaisuk, 72, and Suriyasai Katasila, 45.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

