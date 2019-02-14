The Government House of Thailand seized by PAD members

The Government House in Bangkok during the siege by Yellow Shirts anti-government demonstrators in August 2008. Photo: Craig Martell.

Yellow-shirt leaders lose final appeal over Govt House seizure

By TN / February 14, 2019

The Supreme Court has upheld the sentencing of six former leaders of the yellow-shirt People’s Alliance for Democracy to eight months in jail each for breaking into Government House in 2008.

The ruling, read out at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Wednesday, ends the appeal process for Maj Gen Chamlong Srimuang, 83, Sondhi Limthongkul, 70, Pibhop Dhongchai, 72, Somkiat Pongpaibul, 68, Somsak Kosaisuk, 72, and Suriyasai Katasila, 45.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

