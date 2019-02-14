VoiceTV 21 logo

Pro-Thaksin Voice TV temporarily goes off air

By TN / February 14, 2019

Voice TV, a pro-Thaksin digital broadcaster known for its critical coverage of the military, went off the air at midnight as ordered by the broadcast regulator.

“Temporarily off air as ordered by NBTC,” is a message spread across the screen of the channel instead of its normal programs.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

