Karon Beach in Phuket

Karon Beach in Phuket on December 2004, shortly after the tsunami disaster. Photo: Peregrine981.

Phuket

Guns drawn as tempers flare in Nui Beach land dispute

By TN / February 13, 2019

PHUKET: Karon Police will seek arrest warrants to be issued tomorrow (Feb 13) for two men who threatened their rivals at gunpoint over land dispute on the dirt road that leads to Nui Beach.

Col Prasan Harngotha Chief Karon Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (Feb 12) that his officers will seek arrest warrants to be issued for Paitoon Silapawisut and another man who police have so far identified only as “Mr Man” over the confrontation, which occurred on Jan 28.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

