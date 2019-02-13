Guns drawn as tempers flare in Nui Beach land dispute





PHUKET: Karon Police will seek arrest warrants to be issued tomorrow (Feb 13) for two men who threatened their rivals at gunpoint over land dispute on the dirt road that leads to Nui Beach.

Col Prasan Harngotha Chief Karon Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (Feb 12) that his officers will seek arrest warrants to be issued for Paitoon Silapawisut and another man who police have so far identified only as “Mr Man” over the confrontation, which occurred on Jan 28.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



