Drunken foreigner goes on rampage around police station, arrested at beer bar





At 1230 AM this morning a highly intoxicated and aggressive foreigner, who only stated he was Swiss, went on a drunken rampage in Central Pattaya near the police station.

It is reported that he started his evening by kicking in a glass door and injuring himself at the police station. He then crossed over to Central Festival across from the station while bleeding heavily from his leg.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



