Drunken foreigner goes on rampage around police station, arrested at beer bar

At 1230 AM this morning a highly intoxicated and aggressive foreigner, who only stated he was Swiss, went on a drunken rampage in Central Pattaya near the police station.
It is reported that he started his evening by kicking in a glass door and injuring himself at the police station. He then crossed over to Central Festival across from the station while bleeding heavily from his leg.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
