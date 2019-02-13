Thai-Italian man falls to death in Pathum Thani





A half Thai-Italian man fell to his death from his room on the eighth floor of an apartment building in Pathum Thani province on Wednesday in what might have been suicide, police said.

The Klong Luang police reported the death of A. P. P. (not the official spelling), 22.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

