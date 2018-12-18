Night view of Ping river, Chiang Mai

Night view of Ping river from Nawarat Bridge, Chiang Mai . Photo: Rinto Jiang.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai man jumps to death from condo rooftop

By TN / December 18, 2018

A Chiang Mai man suffering from depression following a business failure jumped to his death from a condominium rooftop in front of his relatives on Tuesday morning, say police.

Apirak Chansawang, 40, died on the ground outside a luxurious 32-floor condominium in tambon Wat Ket of Chiang Mai’s Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close