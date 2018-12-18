Chiang Mai man jumps to death from condo rooftop





A Chiang Mai man suffering from depression following a business failure jumped to his death from a condominium rooftop in front of his relatives on Tuesday morning, say police.

Apirak Chansawang, 40, died on the ground outside a luxurious 32-floor condominium in tambon Wat Ket of Chiang Mai’s Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



