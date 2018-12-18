Chiang Mai man jumps to death from condo rooftop

A Chiang Mai man suffering from depression following a business failure jumped to his death from a condominium rooftop in front of his relatives on Tuesday morning, say police.
Apirak Chansawang, 40, died on the ground outside a luxurious 32-floor condominium in tambon Wat Ket of Chiang Mai’s Muang district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
