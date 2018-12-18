PM pleased with usage of Bearing-Samut Prakan Skytrain extension





BANGKOK, 18th December 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister says he is very pleased that an average of 70,000 people have been using the Bearing-Samut Prakan Green Line Skytrain extension daily, confirming his government’s desire to develop the nation’s transport systems further.

Deputy Secretary General to the Prime Minister for Politics Puthipong Punakan , acting as Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, disclosed today that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha had voiced great satisfaction with commuter numbers on the Bearing-Samut Prakan Green Line train extension. The line was opened on December 6 for a four month trial run and has already achieved a daily average of 70,000 travelers. The PM reportedly remarked that the high number shows the public sees the importance of transport connections.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



