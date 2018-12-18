PM pleased with usage of Bearing-Samut Prakan Skytrain extension

BANGKOK, 18th December 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister says he is very pleased that an average of 70,000 people have been using the Bearing-Samut Prakan Green Line Skytrain extension daily, confirming his government’s desire to develop the nation’s transport systems further.
Deputy Secretary General to the Prime Minister for Politics Puthipong Punakan , acting as Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, disclosed today that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha had voiced great satisfaction with commuter numbers on the Bearing-Samut Prakan Green Line train extension. The line was opened on December 6 for a four month trial run and has already achieved a daily average of 70,000 travelers. The PM reportedly remarked that the high number shows the public sees the importance of transport connections.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand
