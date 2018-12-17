Miss Philippines Crowned Miss Universe

BANGKOK, Dec 17 (TNA) – Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at the beauty pageant in Bangkok on Monday.
Tamaryn Green of South Africa was first runner-up followed by Miss Venezuela, Sthefany Gutiérrez. Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Vietnam were among the five finalists.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
