Miss Philippines Crowned Miss Universe

By TN / December 17, 2018

BANGKOK, Dec 17 (TNA) – Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at the beauty pageant in Bangkok on Monday.

Tamaryn Green of South Africa was first runner-up followed by Miss Venezuela, Sthefany Gutiérrez. Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Vietnam were among the five finalists.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

