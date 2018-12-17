Police raids in Chalong, Karon net 1,006 ya bah pills, 64g of ice

PHUKET: A series of raids by officers from the Phuket Provincial Police has netted four suspects along with 1,006 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine), 63.99 grams of ya ice (crystal meth) and a handful of bullets – but no firearm.
Led by Lt Col Pongpan Siripattaranukul, the team of officers carried out the raids on Friday (Dec 14).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
