Crime Suppression Division police patch

Thailand Crime Suppression Division police patch. Photo: Dickelbers.

Phuket

Police raids in Chalong, Karon net 1,006 ya bah pills, 64g of ice

By TN / December 17, 2018

PHUKET: A series of raids by officers from the Phuket Provincial Police has netted four suspects along with 1,006 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine), 63.99 grams of ya ice (crystal meth) and a handful of bullets – but no firearm.

Led by Lt Col Pongpan Siripattaranukul, the team of officers carried out the raids on Friday (Dec 14).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

