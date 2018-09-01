Police confirm no rape case on Koh Tao as claimed by alleged British victim





Police claimed today to have wrapped up their investigation into the alleged rape case on Koh Tao island in Surat Thani involving a British backpacker with a conclusion that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegation.

Samui provincial court, meanwhile, approved issued warrants for the arrest of two Britons, the administrator and owner of on-line website Samui Times for allegedly posting false information about the alleged incident. Police claimed it undermineed tourism business on the popular Koh Tao island.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article