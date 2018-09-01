Boats on Koh Tao beach
Police confirm no rape case on Koh Tao as claimed by alleged British victim

By TN / September 1, 2018

Police claimed today to have wrapped up their investigation into the alleged rape case on Koh Tao island in Surat Thani involving a British backpacker with a conclusion that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegation.

Samui provincial court, meanwhile, approved issued warrants for the arrest of two Britons, the administrator and owner of on-line website Samui Times for allegedly posting false information about the alleged incident. Police claimed it undermineed tourism business on the popular Koh Tao island.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

