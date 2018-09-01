Warrant for Samui Times owner issued





SURAT THAHI: The Samui provincial court has approved an arrest warrant for the owner and administrator of Samui Times, a news website that ran a report on the alleged rape of a British tourist on Koh Tao, a local police source said on Friday.

Suzanne Buchanan, also a British national and who was named in the warrant, is accused of publishing false information on the website, thus tarnishing the reputation of Koh Tao and violating the the computer crime law.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article