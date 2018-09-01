Thai Police motorcycle
Warrant for Samui Times owner issued

By TN / September 1, 2018

SURAT THAHI: The Samui provincial court has approved an arrest warrant for the owner and administrator of Samui Times, a news website that ran a report on the alleged rape of a British tourist on Koh Tao, a local police source said on Friday.

Suzanne Buchanan, also a British national and who was named in the warrant, is accused of publishing false information on the website, thus tarnishing the reputation of Koh Tao and violating the the computer crime law.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN
BANGKOK POST

