Students Foil Bridge Jumper Suicide Attempt in Bangkok





BANGKOK, Dec 18 (TNA) – Students, who saved a Chinese tourist from his suicide attempt will be given certificates from their school tomorrow.

Director of Wat Sutthiwararam School, Aree Weeracharoen said a group of 10 students successfully stopped the Chinese tourist from committing suicide near the Taksin bridge in Bangkok yesterday.

