The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Bangkok

Students Foil Bridge Jumper Suicide Attempt in Bangkok

By TN / December 18, 2018

BANGKOK, Dec 18 (TNA) – Students, who saved a Chinese tourist from his suicide attempt will be given certificates from their school tomorrow.

Director of Wat Sutthiwararam School, Aree Weeracharoen said a group of 10 students successfully stopped the Chinese tourist from committing suicide near the Taksin bridge in Bangkok yesterday.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

