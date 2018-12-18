Troops ordered to help flood-hit southern provinces





Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered the three armed forces to dispatch men and equipment to southern provinces hard hit by flooding as the Meteorological Department warned southerners to brace for more rain.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich said this morning southern-based military units were instructed to keep monitoring weather conditions and flood situations and to be on standby to provide support to local officials when help is needed, especially in the evacuation of children and the elderly from hard-hit areas to safer grounds.

By Thai PBS World

