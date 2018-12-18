Troops ordered to help flood-hit southern provinces

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered the three armed forces to dispatch men and equipment to southern provinces hard hit by flooding as the Meteorological Department warned southerners to brace for more rain.
Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich said this morning southern-based military units were instructed to keep monitoring weather conditions and flood situations and to be on standby to provide support to local officials when help is needed, especially in the evacuation of children and the elderly from hard-hit areas to safer grounds.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Heavy rain causes widespread flooding in three southern provinces
-
Man held in B10m diamond theft is broke gem trader
-
Opening Ceremony of the Science Block & Mary-Ann Kaarsgaren Science Laboratory
-
Krabi man arrested after neighbour shot with M16 rifle
-
Man wanted for Trang pub killing arrested in Myanmar