Pick up on a flooded road in Thailand. Image: Wikimedia Commons.

Heavy rain causes widespread flooding in three southern provinces

By TN / December 16, 2018

Heavy rain that has battered the southern region for the past few days has caused flooding in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung provinces.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat province, Muang district mayor Chaowas Senpong warned people living in low-lying areas to prepare for evacuation as a huge water mass from Khao Luang mountain range in Lan Saka district was expected to reach the Muang district township through Klong Chandee canal.

