Explosion at Pub in Northern Japan Injures Over 40





An explosion occurred in a pub in the Japanese city of Sapporo on the northern island of Hokkaido, resulting in at least 40 casualties, according to Japanese police.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the injured toll as a result of the explosion in the Japanese city of Sapporo has climbed to 40 people. Those wounded are currently all conscious. Earlier, the agency reported 20 people were injured in the explosion.

The incident occurred at about 21.30 local time (12.30 GMT). As can be seen in footage broadcast by NHK from the scene, the building was almost completely burnt out, and collapsed as a result of the blast.

