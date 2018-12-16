Bar girls at Pattaya Walking Street

Bar girls at Pattaya Walking Street. Photo by Roman Lashkin / flickr.

Pattaya

Hangover Pattaya: Briton’s wild night ends in robbery

By TN / December 16, 2018

A British man has complained to police in Pattaya that 1,000 pounds sterling in cash and a diamond ornament worth Bt100,000 were stolen from his room sometime Saturday.

The Briton, 56, whose name was withheld, told police he’d befriended two young Thai women not far from his home in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district at about 2.30am and they returned to his room and had sex.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

