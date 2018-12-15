After 4 years of manhunt, suspect in grenade attacks on Suthep-led protests is nabbed





A man suspected of throwing hand-grenades into the anti-Yingluck government protests at the Victory Monument and on Banthadthong road in January 2014 was arrested this week by police and the military at a Thai-Cambodian border crossing.

The arrest of the suspected bomber, identified as Krisda Chaikae, 47, a resident of the western province of Kanchanaburi, was the result of joint cooperation between Thai and Cambodian police, said Pol Lt-Gen Surachet Hakparn, commissioner of Immigration Bureau, on Friday.

By Thai PBS World

