Victory Monument in Bangkok.

Victory Monument in Bangkok. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

News

After 4 years of manhunt, suspect in grenade attacks on Suthep-led protests is nabbed

By TN / December 15, 2018

A man suspected of throwing hand-grenades into the anti-Yingluck government protests at the Victory Monument and on Banthadthong road in January 2014 was arrested this week by police and the military at a Thai-Cambodian border crossing.

The arrest of the suspected bomber, identified as Krisda Chaikae, 47, a resident of the western province of Kanchanaburi, was the result of joint cooperation between Thai and Cambodian police, said Pol Lt-Gen Surachet Hakparn, commissioner of Immigration Bureau, on Friday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close