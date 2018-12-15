Chanthanimit in Chanthaburi District

Man held in B10m diamond theft is broke gem trader

By TN / December 15, 2018

The man charged with luring an Indian trader to a fake shop and then stealing a 10-million-baht diamond is a former jewellery trader in Chanthaburi who had closed his business due to losses and gambling addiction, police say.

Police on Saturday took Pipatpongpat Suksawatpipat, 59, for a crime re-enactment at the Bangkok storefront that he had rented for the sole purpose of carrying out the theft.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

