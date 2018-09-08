Thai police crime reenactment
Bangkok

Murder suspect almost lynched during crime enactment

By TN / September 8, 2018

The stepfather of a 19-year-student who was found naked and murdered in her Bangkok bedroom was almost lynched by angry relatives and neighbours during a crime re-enactment on Saturday morning.

Police had to whisk away Thossapol Promchart, 34, from the original crime scene, a shophouse on Soi Thidthai 22 in Thonburi district where the victim lived, as angry onlookers and the girls’ relatives threatened to attack him.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

