Murder suspect almost lynched during crime enactment





The stepfather of a 19-year-student who was found naked and murdered in her Bangkok bedroom was almost lynched by angry relatives and neighbours during a crime re-enactment on Saturday morning.

Police had to whisk away Thossapol Promchart, 34, from the original crime scene, a shophouse on Soi Thidthai 22 in Thonburi district where the victim lived, as angry onlookers and the girls’ relatives threatened to attack him.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

