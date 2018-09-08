Fire destroys 20 Bangkok squatter houses

A fire swept through a Bangkok squatter community in Thon Buri district late on Friday night, burning down some 20 houses.
Police said the fire broke out at 11.30pm at the community on Soi Taksin 4 in Bang Yi Rua sub-district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
