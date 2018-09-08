Longtail boats on Nai Yang Beach, Phuket
Phuket

Phuket lifeguards warn beachgoers of venomous sea snakes at west coast beaches

By TN / September 8, 2018

PHUKET: Lifeguards stationed at the island’s west coast beaches are warning beachgoers to be aware after venomous sea snakes have been found on two beaches this week.

On Monday (Sept 3), local resident Khomsan Phansangiam took a video clip after finding a sea snake on Nai Yang Beach. He told The Phuket News, “I found the sea snake between 3-4pm on Nai Yang Beach in an area near the path beside Phuket International Airport. I didn’t know what to do and want tourists be warned that sea snakes are in the area.”

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

