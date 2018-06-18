Lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war at Phuket beaches

PHUKET: The Phuket Lifeguards Service has today issued a warning for beachgoers after Portuguese man-o-war have been found at three of Phuket’s west coast beaches.

Posting on their Facebook page earlier today (June 18), the Phuket Lifeguard Service said, “Warning to all beach swimmer Portuguese man-o-war found on Nai Yang beach, Mai Kaow Beach and Patong Beach. If you feel painful on your skin. It may caused by their sting. Please see Lifeguard for Treatment.”

