Cambodia’s Funcinpec party president Prince Norodom Ranariddh, who was seriously injured in a road accident in Cambodia yesterday, was transferred to a Bangkok hospital early this morning.

The prince, who suffered two broken legs among other injuries, was airlifted from Don Muang International Airport, to Bangkok Hospital, as his injuries were serious, a source said.

Full story: The Nation

By Marisa Chimprabha

