Monday, June 18, 2018
Home > Bangkok > Grand Palace touts nabbed

Grand Palace touts nabbed

The Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok
Almost 90 people have been rounded up in a joint operation to restore law and order around the Grand Palace following complaints about foreign visitors being pressured to purchase services they do not require.

The blitz, led by the Tourism Police Bureau, was launched with authorities patrolling the areas surrounding the Grand Palace looking for vendors and tuk-tuk and taxi drivers pressing foreign visitors to souvenir shops, tailor shops, or river cruises.

