Japanese-American tourist arrested at Don Muang with souvenir armaments

Bangkok Don Mueang) International Airport Terminal 2
BANGKOK, 10 May 2018 (NNT) – Police at Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport have apprehended a Japanese citizen attempting to depart the Kingdom with inert souvenir armaments he said he purchased in Vietnam without realizing they would be illegal in Thailand.

The armaments included 23 pistol magazines, pieces of a decommissioned M18 A1 explosive and the ignition coil of an M57 explosive. They were found in the baggage of 27 year old Takeru Hirano, a Japanese-American tourist, during a scan of his luggage at Don Muang Airport.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
