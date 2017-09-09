Sudanese man arrested at Phuket Airport with illegal ammunition

PHUKET: A Sudanese man was arrested at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Sep 8) morning after security scans discovered the man was carrying ammunition.

Chief of Saku Police Station Pol Col Jirasak Siemsak orded Pol Maj Prawat Tantiputsapat, the investigator of Saku Police Station and his team to arrest the 32-year-old, Sudanese national identified as Mr Eyas Mohamed Alhassan Mahmoud Alammas for possession of a black ammunition magazine and nine 7.65 millimetre bullets.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News