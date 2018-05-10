Chinese mine operator files police complaint after being blocked by locals

A CHINESE potash-mining operator has filed a complaint against some local people in Sakon Nakhon province after the company’s exploration team was blocked from entering the test site.

The fresh conflict between local citizens in the potash exploration area at Wanon Niwat district and China Mingda Potash Corporation erupted again yesterday after local people were angered by the company’s new potash exploration operations. The locals tried to stop the team from entering the exploration site.

Full story: The Nation

By PRATCH RUJIVANAROM

THE NATION