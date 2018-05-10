Police Force Tour Hostess to Apologize For Not Smiling

BANGKOK — Thais like to call their country the “Land of Smiles,” and the authorities sometimes go to great lengths to protect that image.

On Wednesday night, Tourist Police summoned a woman to wai in apology in front of the media for committing a cultural crime: not smiling when she sloppily slung garlands onto Chinese tourists at a Bangkok airport, an unwelcoming act that drew attention – and parody – on Chinese social media.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

