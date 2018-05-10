Thursday, May 10, 2018
Yala international airport to open in 2020

A FlyDubai Boeing B737-800 aircraft
YALA, 10 May 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s southernmost province of Yala is close to having its own airport. The long-awaited Betong International Airport project is expected to complete by next year.

Betong District Chief, Damrong Deesakul, disclosed the construction of Betong International Airport would finish by July 2019 and the new airport should be operational in 2020. Mr. Damrong said the government had approved the plan to enlarge the airport by another 12.8 hectares from 147.2 hectares in accordance with the Triangle of Stability, Prosperity and Sustainability program. Land purchases are in process.

