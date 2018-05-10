Yala international airport to open in 2020

YALA, 10 May 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s southernmost province of Yala is close to having its own airport. The long-awaited Betong International Airport project is expected to complete by next year.

Betong District Chief, Damrong Deesakul, disclosed the construction of Betong International Airport would finish by July 2019 and the new airport should be operational in 2020. Mr. Damrong said the government had approved the plan to enlarge the airport by another 12.8 hectares from 147.2 hectares in accordance with the Triangle of Stability, Prosperity and Sustainability program. Land purchases are in process.

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand