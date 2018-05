The “headless ghost” who appeared in a photo posted by a rescue official in Nakhon Si Thammarat that went viral has been identified as a shopper walking into a convenience store.

The photo of a headless individual in silhouette walking from the road to the Lotus Express store in Thung Yai district of Nakhon Si Thammarat was posted by Praiwal Ubonkan, chief of the Tai Tek Tueng Foundation’s rescue unit in Thung Yai on Wednesday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation