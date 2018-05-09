Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Home > South > 600 Ghosts Busted in Southern Thailand

600 Ghosts Busted in Southern Thailand

A road in Krabi province
TN South 0

KRABI — While the latest crackdown on foreigners working illegally continues, another large-scale operation is underway in the southern region: finding and capturing errant souls.

Held every 30 years, the week-long festival sees Thai and foreign shamans scour the roads in Krabi and Nakhon Si provinces for the dislocated spirits of those who died in road accidents. Once they have lured the departed, a ceremony sends the captured souls to peace in the afterlife.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Malaysian tourists start flocking to Hat Yai

Breaking News

Set sail for Samui

Breaking News

Bangkok-Yala train collides with fuel truck in Surat Thani: 50 injured

Leave a Reply