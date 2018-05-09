600 Ghosts Busted in Southern Thailand

KRABI — While the latest crackdown on foreigners working illegally continues, another large-scale operation is underway in the southern region: finding and capturing errant souls.

Held every 30 years, the week-long festival sees Thai and foreign shamans scour the roads in Krabi and Nakhon Si provinces for the dislocated spirits of those who died in road accidents. Once they have lured the departed, a ceremony sends the captured souls to peace in the afterlife.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English