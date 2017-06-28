Cops Deployed to Protect Isaan Community From Hungry Ghost

AMNAT CHAROEN — “There’s nothing under the sky that Thai police cannot do,” goes the unofficial slogan of the Royal Thai Police – and that apparently includes busting ghosts.

Police were dispatched Wednesday to a rural community in Amnat Charoen province to protect it from a female ghost, or phi pob, said to have been terrorizing its populace in recent months. The operation followed a written request from its leaders, according to a local police chief.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English