Local residents have expressed suspicions that unidentified people tried to transport gold ore from a suspended gold mine in Loei province on Thursday night.

Wiron Rujichaiwat, a resident of Ban Na Nhong Bong village, reported the presence of a truck and two lorries driving in the direction of Thung Kham gold mine in Loei’s Wang Saphung district.

Full story: The Nation

By Pratch Rujivanarom

The Nation