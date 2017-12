PHUKET: A Swiss tourist was fined yesterday (Dec 6) for encroaching on a National Park protected zone after he drove a jet-ski from Naka Island to Ao Phang Nga National Park.

An official from Ao Phang Nga National Park, who declined to be named, said, “We saw that the tourist was driving a jet-ski in a protected area close to Hong Island off Phang Nga National Park at 4:20pm yesterday so we had to call him and ask him to stop.”

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News