BANGKOK — Another day, another crane falls in Bangkok.

This time, when a crane came crashing down Friday morning at a construction site in northern Bangkok, it left a man disabled for life. Work was halted on a water diversion tunnel at Khlong Bang Sue after the crane topped onto its side, pinning 54-year-old operator Somphong Kaewduangjan. His right leg was severed from his body.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English