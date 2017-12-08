Muslim Burned Alive in India for Allegedly Committing ‘Love Jihad’

A man in India’s Rajasthan recorded a video of himself murdering a Muslim for allegedly tricking a Hindu girl into living with him. The video shows the murderer catching the victim unaware and pinning him to the ground before hacking him with a crude weapon and eventually setting him on fire.

New Delhi (Sputnik) – In a chilling murder video that has emerged from the Indian state of Rajasthan, a man is seen hacking another man with a wooden plow and setting him on fire alive. The murderer, identified as Shambhulal Raigar has been arrested by the police who claimed that the victim was a Muslim and that it was a case of ‘Love Jihad.’ The victim has been identified as Mohammad Bhoota.

According to the police, the incident came to light after the video went viral on social media.

Full story: sputniknews.com (Warning graphic content)

Sputnik International