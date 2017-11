SI SA KET: Two workers were killed and one injured when a sling broke as a crane lifted building materials to the upper floors of a seven-storey hospital building under construction in Muang district on Saturday.

The accident occurred at the construction site of the patient building in the compound of Si Sa Ket Hospital, said Pol Capt Pramuan Yuanyee, a duty officer who was alerted at 11.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SANOH WORARAK

BANGKOK POST