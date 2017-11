A female public health official was crushed to death when she fell from a passenger train after the brakes were slammed suddenly as it was approaching the Chachoengsao station on Friday evening.

A witness told police that Uthaiwan Chunnakul, 50, was standing at the door of the Bangkok-Kabin Buri train as it was approaching the station at a fast speed, but fell out when the train braked suddenly.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation