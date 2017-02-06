Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Home > Asia > Three Year-Old Girl Miraculously Survives After Falling Onto Train Tracks

Three Year-Old Girl Miraculously Survives After Falling Onto Train Tracks

Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station platform
TN Asia 0

A 3-year-old girl has been miraculously saved by passersby in China after she fell into the gap between a train and a platform while her accompanying adult was distracted by the scenes in the train carriage.

The incident happened in the city of Xining, the capital of China’s Qinghai province. A video shows the train arriving at one of the platforms.

A little girl walks by with a woman accompanying her. Seconds later the three-year-old rushes to the train while the woman is distracted by scenes in the train carriage, falling into the gap between the train and the platform.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai Embassy in Manila warns Thais against traveling to militant hot-spots in the Philippines

Nearly 70,000 Evacuated in Japan After Series of Deadly Earthquakes

Strong earthquake magnitude 4.6 rocks Laos

Leave a Reply