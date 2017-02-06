Three Year-Old Girl Miraculously Survives After Falling Onto Train Tracks

A 3-year-old girl has been miraculously saved by passersby in China after she fell into the gap between a train and a platform while her accompanying adult was distracted by the scenes in the train carriage.
The incident happened in the city of Xining, the capital of China’s Qinghai province. A video shows the train arriving at one of the platforms.
A little girl walks by with a woman accompanying her. Seconds later the three-year-old rushes to the train while the woman is distracted by scenes in the train carriage, falling into the gap between the train and the platform.
Full story: sputniknews.com