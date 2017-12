All fights from Don Meuang airport to Nakhon Si Thammarat for Friday (Dec 8) have been cancelled as flood situation in this southern province remains serious.

Passengers who have advance bookings with Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Air Asia which operate flights to Nakhon Si Thammarat can contact the companies to change flights or switch routes to nearby provinces, according to Airports of Thailand Company.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS