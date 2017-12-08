Florida man gets 15 years in prison for leaving bacon on mosque doorstep

15 years in prison and another 15 years of probation, to be served after his prison sentence, for leaving bacon on the doorstep of a mosque and breaking a few windows?

Have you ever heard of such a thing in America? Sharia has taken hold in America. Madness.

A man in Chicago was ordered to pay restitution and seek mental-health treatment for vandalizing a synagogue in the city’s Loop business district last February. He broke windows and plaster swastikas on the synagogue walls. Anti-Jewish crimes are four times that of “anti-Muslim” crimes and you never heard of such convictions.

Full story: pamelageller.com

Pamela Geller