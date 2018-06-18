Another dolphin washes up on Chon Buri beach

The decomposed carcass of a finless porpoise washed ashore on Laem Taen Beach in Chon Buri on Monday morning.
The site is next to the more popular Bang Saen Beach.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
