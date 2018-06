A video on the Rak Siam News site showed the aftermath of a fight between a foreign tourist and a group of lady boys at the Pook Bar in Soi Bua Khao, Pattaya on Sunday.

The tourist was left with a head wound and there was a considerable amount of blood. After being given first aid by Sawang Boriboon medics he was loaded up on the back of a pick-up for the short ride to hospital.

Thaivisa / Rak Siam News