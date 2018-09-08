Years of sexual abuse alleged at Agama yoga school on Koh Phangan





At first glance, the TripAdvisor reviews for the Agama yoga school on Thailand’s Koh Phangan don’t look that much different from those for countless other yoga schools and holistic retreats scattered around the country’s tourist islands.

Adjectives like “genuine,” “authentic,” and “inspiring” paint a blandly positive image for those seeking enlightenment.

But keep reading and the vocabulary begins to change.

“Manipulation.” “Patriarchal control.” “Rape.”

Full story: coconuts.co

By Teirra Kamolvattanavith and Prae Sakaowan

Coconuts Bangkok

