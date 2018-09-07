Livestock officials on guard against African swine fever





Livestock officials stationed at borders and airports have been put on high alert against pig smuggling amid growing concern over an epidemic of African swine flu in China.

Livestock Development Department director-general Sorawis Thaneto on Friday ordered quarantine stations to keep a sharp eye out for smugglers of pig carcasses and live pigs, because they could be infected.

